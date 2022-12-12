Since last December 9, an exhibition about Chainsaw Manand which has as its main attraction a life-size figure of Power, one of its characters.

This exhibition is located in Shibuya and is open to the public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm It will be available until February 15, 2023, an opportunity that those visiting Japan between now and then should take advantage of.

The name of this exhibition is the Chainsaw Man Big Goodwill Exhibition and it has merchandise related to the MAPPA anime for sale. Among what can be purchased are badges, acrylic stands and other products.

Items are embellished with new illustrations by Aki Hayakawa, Denji, Makima, and Power. There are also posters which allow you to participate in two raffles and the price of each one is 2 thousand yen ($288 pesos).

Font: MAPPA.

The prizes to be received are one Chainsaw Man Big Goodwill Exhibition KV Card, limited to five sheets, and the other is the Chainsaw Man Big Goodwill Exhibition Original Art Card, which will be added on January 2, 2023.

Both will be available while supplies last. Regarding the figure of Power of Chainsaw Man It depicts her wielding a scythe formed of blood, an attack she has not yet shown in the MAPPA anime.

Who is Power in the Chainsaw Man manga and anime?

Power, inside the history of Chainsaw Manis one of the main characters and also a demon hunter from Public Security.

This despite the fact that it is actually a demonic creature that uses the body of a dead person to manifest itself.

She is the Blood Demon Woman and that is why her powers are associated with this vital liquid. Power uses it to generate various types of weapons when fighting.

Font: MAPPA.

The most common is a gigantic mallet that he loves to drop from above and smash his opponent with. The same is the scythe of the giant figure of him.

But he can also control, albeit in a limited way, another person’s blood and prevent them from bleeding to death.

If he consumes a lot of blood, and depending on its origin, his powers have a notable increase. It’s just that when the enemy is superior to her, she tends to run away from her.

With details from PR Times. Also Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer.