Chainsaw Man is one of the most successful manga of recent years and a few weeks ago on Crunchyroll the first season of the anime made its debut, created by Studio Mappa, which is proving to be of the highest quality, confirming the expectations of fans. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is also appreciated by cosplayers and in particular the character of Makimawhich today returns to our pages thanks to eeelyeee cosplay.

Makima is an accomplished Devil hunter with an attractive appearance and represented as an enigmatic, cold and calculating woman. Her special power of hers is to control the will of person, devils and animals to her liking, getting everything she desires from them by simply issuing an order.

The cosplay of the well-known Japanese model eeelyeee immediately captures the viewer’s attention with her magnetic gaze, which seems to peer into our soul. As we can see in the shots below, the cosplay is very well cared for and well made, with great attention not only to costume and wig, but also make-up, poses and scenography.

Staying on the theme of cosplay inspired by anime and manga, also take a look at that of Rangiku from Bleach signed by MiMi Chan and the cosplay of Camie from My Hero Academia by Majikku. Changing genres, we also suggest the Nilou cosplay from Genshin Impact from peachmilky_ and also the Batgirl cosplay from Gotham Knights by Alyson Tabbitha.

What do you think of eeelyeee’s Makima cosplay? Let us know in the comments.