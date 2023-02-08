Chainsaw Man was one of the deliveries of anime most anticipated for autumn 2022. The adaptation was in charge of Studio MAPPA which subsequently released it on DVD and Blu-ray format. However, from the first week the results puzzled the fan community, due to the fact that the sale was very low. The real “problem” is that sales continue to drop and this worries the fandom, because they fear that a second season of Chainsaw Man I can’t get to the screen.

In the first week of release, Chainsaw Man it only sold 1,700 copies. And in the second week, it was even worse, the sales figure was 325. It was way below expectations. And since Studio MAPPA was the one who financed the delivery on DVD and Blu-ray on their own, it is that fans wonder if this could harm a second installment of the famous anime.

To all this, there are several things to highlight, on the one hand, it is likely that the sales of Chainsaw Man go wrong because some fans expressed their disagreement with the animation. So, probably, that is why it is not consumed. Because it should be noted that their sleeve sales rise up all over the world.

However, there are issues that are taken into account when talking about the status of Chainsaw Man. In Japan, the fact of investing in material goods of an anime responds to the commitment that fans have with delivery. Low Blu-ray and DVD sales could imply low commitment. However, something to highlight is about the generations.

Because the youngest consume streaming services and material goods in other types of formats. We refer to the figures, stuffed animals and posters could be much more in demand.

Will low Blu-ray sales affect the release of a second season of Chainsaw Man?

Everything seems to indicate that fans can rest easy, despite the fact that the physical sales of Blu-ray and DVD of Chainsaw Man could unbalance the fees of Studio MAPPA, there are other ways to offset the expected losses.

On the one hand, global anime distribution licenses are not something that can be left out, they are a very important number. On the other hand, Studio MAPPA collectible figures are also in respectable demand.

However, despite this, the animation studio did not reveal information about a second installmentdespite the great material that exists of the work of Chainsaw Man.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The twelve episodes that make up the first season installment are available on Crunchyroll.

