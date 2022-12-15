Chainsaw Man It is in the final stretch of its first season that will only have twelve episodes. And, it should be noted that in this final arc to be adapted, something surprising is happening after the appearance of Kishibe, a new character who will train Power and Denji in a brutal, but accurate way.

After the ambush suffered by the Special Squadron and which ended in a terrible massacre, it is that Makima decided that the demon couple should be strengthened.not only to face the Demon Gun, but to deal with any dangerous eventuality.

Because of this it is Chainsaw Man you will receive a very particular guide from Kishibe, who will be a teacher like no other. In principle, Kishibe hates demons and is a very experienced hunter, as well as being one of the most powerful, which is why Power and Denji’s training will be worth it.

However, what few capabilities the duo have is obvious, as the master defeats them time and time again, in the most tragic and bloody ways. Kishibe is clearly not concerned with murdering Chainsaw Man.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Thanks to this is that Denji and Power will be forced to become stronger than in body and soulbecause the strategy -basic in a battle- will be one of the most important implementations that Kishibe will bequeath to them for the future.

Chainsaw Man he will have to get in a very serious mood to survive his master and learn as much as possible for the future.

Who is Kishibe, the master of Chainsaw Man?

He is one of the most powerful demon hunters, he belongs to Tokyo Special Division 4.

The contracts that Kishibe has are with the demons:

Claw

Knife

Needle

He will teach Chainsaw Man a lot of things and he will find out some important information eventually.

