The delivery of the first season of anime of Chainsaw Man ended in 2022, however, we know that the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto It has a finished manga part and even a second part on the air. However, there are some doubts surrounding important aspects of Denji’s final battles, especially the one involving Power.

In the 91st chapter of the manga Chainsaw Man featured the death of Power carrying the blood demon. Nevertheless, the girl sacrificed herself for Denji due to a pact with Pochita, and as a consequence forged a hybrid pact.

However, it was not limited to those motivations, Power maintained a great bond with Denji and that is why they make a promise. Sometime, Chainsaw Man will have to look for the blood demon in hell and return the essence of his friend. The promise naturally points to a reunion as the friends they used to be.

The chapter is deep, and more than tragic it is encouraging. Also, invites a greater structure, because there are loose endslike what happens with Denji’s position.

The million dollar question. Denji has two demons inside and what does this imply? To start, is it possible?

Let’s order the events:

Power ate Pochita. This means that they share blood.

The blood demon gives Denji his blood and because of it he returns to the world of the living.

Denji emerges from the dumpster that Power hides him in.

Towards the two abilities of Chainsaw Man

When Denji steps out of the dumpster, Pochita’s switch is still firmly attached to his chest. So the fact that Power gave him his blood over implies both demons. From this perspective we would have a Chainsaw Man hybrid.

Yes ok hybrid demons exist —like Quanxi, the demon slayer—, we didn’t know of someone who inherited two demons and obviously their two abilities. Nevertheless, there are no restrictions so there would be great possibilities.

It is not certain that everything is as in the beginning, it is likely that something was lost in the exchange. However, it seems that something of Pochita persists. Both Denji and Power were brought back to life in the same way, through blood. Somehow, both Pochita and Power literally live in the heart of Denji, and with all that this implies.

About the manga

The work consists of two parts, the first covers up to chapter 97, and continues the numbering with chapter 98. Currently it has 118 chapters, you can read the last three numbers in MangaPlus for free.

