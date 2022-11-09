Chapter 5 of chainsaw man brought serious things and fun surprises. On the one hand, it introduced the Eternity Devil arc and on the other hand, it showed an interesting prank that Denji and Power played on Aki.

The latest installment of the anime follows the characters—Aki, Denji, Power, and Himeno with their team—who, after retrieving a part of the Gun Demon, head to the Morin Hotel to confront the Eternity Devil.

This demon is about to be presented, however, just before the tense and dangerous situation begins, we can see Aki grumpy and even angry, and inevitably, Denji and Power notice this, more if they know or imagine the reason for his annoyance, after playing prank after prank.

However, it is likely that this time they crossed the line. Though, we must remember that this is a couple of misfits who do not understand the limits, nor the brotherly relationships.

This scene is important and impressive, because the manga installment did not reveal what happened that morning, an issue that was resolved by the anime. In this episode we will be able to know the details of the prank that Denji and Power made.

The disgusting prank that Denji and Power played on Aki

It’s no surprise this trio has a problem with clutter. From the start, Power is reluctant to lower the chain in the bathroom, and Denji does nothing but mess up. They both dirty Aki’s house in a terrible way.

It was revealed that Denji and Power put poop up Aki’s nose.

And well, we don’t know who it belonged to, but it’s certain that the prank was joint, and it’s already quite unpleasant, it wouldn’t change anything to know whose it was —unless you’re an unbalanced fan of Power and you’re interested in it being from her or vice versa, from Denji. I feel bad for Aki.

However, the relationship that will be forged over the course of the story will make these kinds of memories—in hindsight—mostly warm, rather than unpleasant. Coexistence tends to have high points, low points, and heavy jokes or good conversations —which at some point, Aki will achieve with this pair of fools, with whom she will form a kind of family—.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

Crunchyroll streams it weekly on Tuesdays.

The MAPPA studio produces its anime that will have 12 chapters.

How many manga chapters does Chainsaw Man have?

His manga serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2018 to January 2021, and has collected a total of 11 volumes. And it had 97 chapters.

On the other hand, the second part is published online through Shueisha Shonen Jump +. And he resumed the previous numbering of the story.

chainsaw man is the work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

