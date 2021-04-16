The anime adaptation of Chainsaw man has been announced by the studio MAPPA You are celebrating your 10th anniversary and you are determined to make it memorable. After the successes of animation that he has had lately with Jujutsu Kaisen Y Shingeki no Kyojin, it seems they want to be the best animation studio with this.

The wait for more details joins the wait for the second part of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin. MAPPA decided to resume the work started by Wit to adapt one of the most successful manga to anime. So what do we know so far?

Chainsaw Man: Anime News Coming June 27

MAPPA is celebrating its 10th anniversary and wants to celebrate it by adapting one of the most popular manga known as Chainsaw man. If you do not know it, it is available through Panini Mexico Y Editorial Standard.

This manga of Tatsuki fujimoto and published in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump, tells the story of Denji, a young man who took on a huge debt after the death of his father. Unable to pay, he makes a deal with Pochita, a demon dog with a saw on his head. He will become a demon hunter for hire, paid by the yakuza.

This story takes an unexpected turn when Pochita has to sacrifice his life for Denji. Denji survives, but is reborn as a demon with saws on his limbs. After his transformation, he is recited as a demon hunter for Public Safety.

That is the story that has attracted the attention of the anime and manga fan public. While, MAPPA He has not yet shared animated scenes or a trailer about it. However, the official account from Chainsaw man shared information about it: On June 27 there will be a talk in which there could be previous scenes to the anime.

This event is already confirmed and available at the official page of MAPPA. Here we look forward to the new anime from this studio that, without a doubt, will be incredible.

