Chapter 178 of Chainsaw Man was titled “The statue of the gun”and now that the Statue of Liberty has lost her trigger finger, Asa Mitaka realizes what it meant to freely lend her body to Yoru, the demon of war.

The new episode of Chainsaw Man It was crossed by the essence of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s art, which was full of realism and brutality when presenting the demon of old age.

Yoru sacrificed his sons, tank and gun, to defeat Black Chainsaw Man once and for all. Denji has not returned yet, his consciousness remains asleep, however, Asa Mitaka can realize all the destruction caused by the four horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Black Chainsaw Man only has his head on the ground after the confrontation with Yoru’s children. However, the demon of old age appears before him and tells him that he will let him devour him, in this way he will recover, he also tells him that this is due to the pact he has with the Japanese military forces, who at that very moment sacrifice children in his name.

It seems that Black Chainsaw Man could stand up againHowever, there will be a huge price to pay. The world is in chaos.

It is worth noting that this episode was absolutely crazy, especially because of the drawing of the devil perched on a building. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s art takes your breath away, the violence of his ink is unsurpassed and unforgettable.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Remember that right now, the adaptation of his eleven-shot is being shown in theaters: Look Backdon’t miss it.

Who is Tatsuki Fujimoto?

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the most important mangakas in contemporary times. The author has written and drawn extensive serializations such as Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch (check out our review) here)however, also has several one-shot releases that are as slice of life as they are dark shonen. Check out some of his work here and here.

The author has a characteristic seal in his stroke, because the cruel movement of his ink is indecipherable, violent and full of lucidity, due to the layers of ink he uses.

His themes range from the absurdity of life, love and grief to strong social criticism, focusing on political and gun violence.

