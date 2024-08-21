The last chapter of Chainsaw Man was titled “Without arms” and it was quite a ride for fans of the frenetic ink of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Look Back and Fire Punch. The chapter gave us a glimpse of the demons, without any words, but with more action and blood.

Black Chainsaw Man is about to destroy the worldand Denji still hasn’t woken up, he’s now at a crucial moment, as he finds himself facing Asa Mitaka in war demon form. It could all end soon, and Denji’s heart could break even more.

The chapter of Chainsaw Man It allowed us to see an endless number of characters trying to corner Black Chainsaw Man and it seems that there will be more deaths than expected.Mouths have disappeared all over Japan as our chainsaw demon makes his way through the city.

Katana Man comes head on and Black Chainsaw Man gets rid of him, After that, the same demon of war tries to destroy him, however, she loses her remaining arm. Now the girl has lost both limbs and is left facing the demon, what will happen? Will her head also fly through the sky? Will Asa Mitaka perish at the hand of Denji?

We don’t know, we just saw Tatsuki Fujimoto’s quick ink outlining the speed of the falling blood. The end of the battles is at hand! We don’t know what will happen in Japan or in the lives of our favorite demons, we’ll have to wait to find out.

Source: Manga Plus

Why is Chainsaw Man split into two parts?

The manga of Chainsaw Man It is divided into two parts because the first ends with the disappearance of the control demon and with a very complicated moment in Denji’s life, after which what seems to be a slightly happier stage begins, with a new control demon and also, other friends for the chainsaw demon.

However, the last chapters seem to predict very complicated times for our protagonist.

