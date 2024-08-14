Chapter 174 of the sleeve of Chainsaw Man It is titled “What’s up, old man?” And it presents us with a new panorama for Black Chainsaw Man and it seems that we are about to witness a terrible massacre, check out the details of the dark shonen here.

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man introduced us to the return of the ears after Pochita vomited the ear demon, however, it remains out of control and devours everything in its path. The Japanese Defense Forces are chasing the chainsaw demon with all their might, and to do so they must make a deal with someone unexpected.

The Demon of Old Age is willing to help the nation, but under certain conditions. Helping them would mean letting himself be devoured by Black Chainsaw Man.

However, at an important meeting of several representatives of the Japanese powers, the conditions are discussed, The devil asked for 10,000 children as a sacrifice, the age of the children must be between 0 and 9 years old. If the authorities give in, he will cooperate.

The high power decides that it is feasible to save Japan with this agreement and requests the orphans from all the orphanages and it is even agreed that children will be bought and naturalized. to meet the established quota. Although there is some resistance, due to threats it is decided that the conditions will be met.

Source: Manga Plus

After this, when the orders are about to be given, the mouths disappear! And it seems that Black Chainsaw Man has destroyed another demon. What will happen now?

Chainsaw Man: Why are there two Chainsaw Men?

Denji, the protagonist, transforms into the chainsaw demon and acquires an orange-colored armor, however, when the real demon awakens – yes, we are referring to Pochita – he is incarnated in black. The conditions for Black Chainsaw Man to take possession of the boy’s body are that he is not able to sustain himself, or so it seems since the demon only appears after a complete breakdown of the protagonist.

It seems that the dark version of Chainsaw Man It supports the protagonist in the most difficult moments and in some way allows him to “rest” from the world.

