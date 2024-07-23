Pochita returned in her darkest mode, chapter 172 of the manga Chainsaw Man, which is written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, showed us our favorite demon, the dark version of the chainsaw man came before us and already caused a worldwide problem.

The last chapter of the manga was titled Zine! Boom! Yum! And it’s action packed, in fact, we get to see how is that Black Chainsaw Man He disposed of several of the organization’s hunters in the blink of an eye. The forces try to take him down, but the demon doesn’t even flinch, he simply disposes of them all quickly.

He destroyed the squadrons, but the riders still do not speak out, halfway through the chapter we only saw Yoru contemplating how Black Chainsaw Man rips apart and decapitates anyone who attacks him. However, when the ear demon was out of the game, something strange happened.

It seems the world has lost its ears! Is it an illusion? How could the disappearance of this demon make the ears disappear a reality? Was a fear fulfilled? Or was it rather a guardian of sorts? Perhaps we’ll find out in the next chapter. If you’d rather read episode 172 for yourself, check it out. here.

For now, Black Chainsaw Man was in charge of showing us pages full of violence and action, and as long as he remains instead of Denji, the world will continue in these circumstances of extreme danger.

Who is the Black Chainsaw Man? Why does he appear?

The last time we saw Black Chainsaw Man was when Aki died at the hands of Denji, everything points to that The protagonist goes into a state of shock and Pochita, the original chainsaw demon, intervenes so that our beloved teenager survives.since after the actions that awaken Black Chainsaw Man, he always finds himself facing multiple enemies, while Denji is completely out of the game.

However, Pochita is more powerful than Denji, so they quickly settle the score. Denji is the Red Chainsaw Man, and Pochita, the “Black” version.

