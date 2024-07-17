Chainsaw Man is in a loop, two years ago Denji lost Aki in a brutal way and Power also left this world temporarily -we hope-; now that Nayuta, the control demon seems to have been killed, the special department managed to awaken Black Chainsaw Man, so we are facing the incredible power of Pochita, he returned to give his friend a break!

Chapter 170 of Chainsaw Man He showed us Nayuta’s head served at the sushi bar, Denji was dumbfounded. In this new chapter, Black Chainsaw Man, in other words, Pochita, immediately came out and ripped out the intestines of the Church representative who admits to having done the worst and most heartless thing, while also arguing that it is a necessary evil, because they need to save the world with the power of the devil.

Without hesitation, the demon rips the guy’s head off while everyone gasps at what happens.

On the other hand, Yoru, the demon of war, immediately awakens as she faces her most desired target: Black Chainsaw Man, better known as Pochita. What will happen now?

Source: Manga Plus

Source: Manga Plus

After this it is shown that Denji will face a whole squad of demons who are on a mission to hunt him down. And it’s not just them, as Kiga, Yoru and Katana Man have been waiting for this moment for a long time. It seems that no matter how strong Pochita is, she will be in trouble.

Source: Manga Plus

Source: Manga Plus

The next chapter will be full of action, remember that the episodes premiere every Tuesday at 9 in the morning. You can read the most recent chapter, titled “Special Department 5” here, legally and free of charge.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: The Movie – What will it be about? Here’s everything you need to know

Chainsaw Man: Who is Nayuta?

Nayuta is the reincarnation of the demon of control, in other words, Makima, the most terrible villain of the first part of the manga. Chainsaw Man.

After she is finally defeated, she is reincarnated as a little girl who has been isolated in a concentration camp, however, she is given into the care of Denji and so they grow up as if they were brothers. At some point the boy just wants to have a quiet life where they both go to school. However, it seems that Denji’s heart and mind can’t catch a break…

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.