A Chainsaw Man It only has three more episodes left to come out, by the end of the month the announced first season will be finished. And, there is still no news of another delivery by Studio Mappa. However, each chapter gets more interesting, in fact on the 10th of Chainsaw Man will introduce a new character who will be a fundamental pillar for the coming times.

In the previous released for the 10th episode of Chainsaw Man we can especially see Denji and Power in action. Both appear with glasses—which suggests that they could implement a slightly more punctual strategy—while also making use of their great strength, that’s right, in very fast sequences shown in this week’s preview, they use axes and attack a man with copper hair.

And, the worst thing is that it seems that, despite the fact that Denji and Power fight as a team, they cannot prevail against the new character in this great fight. Definitely, It will be an action-packed installment.

Chainsaw Man 10: Who is the character Denji and Power are fighting against?

The dumb demon couple will fight against Kishibe, who is a very powerful member of Tokyo Special Division 4. Even he reckons himself to be the strongest demon hunter.

Kishibe’s contracts: the Claw Demon, Knife Demon, and with the Needle Demon.

Source: Mappa Studios

In fact, it is because of this that he will stay in charge of Power and Denji to train them and exploit their potential to become true fighters that manage to use strategies in battle. However, the road will not be easy, especially when we know that both boys do not know how to follow instructions, or respect anything or anyone.

However, with the passage of time, the students and the teacher will reach a good relationship and excellent results that will favor them to all.

