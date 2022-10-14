chainsaw man It already premiered on the streaming service of Crunchyroll. The expectations are very high because we are talking about a work that has won many awards in manga, but, in This time we touch on the issue of the concern that the United States authorities have about the use of chainsaws.

Why do we say this? Okay, the Twitter account of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission spoke of Chainsaw Man as the man made of chainsaw. He even mentioned a chainsaw dog referring to Pochita.

This led to them releasing a series of chainsaw safety tips, but also said that if you’re one, there’s no point in following them. Technically they jumped on the trend to talk about statistics of the dangers of using this class of items.

Seems like this calls for some chainsaw safety tips. Note: If you yourself are a chainsaw, tips may not apply🧵 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

They say that in 2021 there were an estimated 21,162 injuries from using a chainsaw in the United States. It seems to be a small number, but how many people use a work tool? They even say that if someone uses one of these objects for an action outside its normal use, then notify the authorities.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

chainsaw man It is about a world where demons are born from the fears of human beings. These beings are dangerous and their power is proportional to the fear they incite. Humans can make contracts with them to use those powers.

There are also the demon hunters, who have the task of hunting these beings and that is where Denji, the protagonist, appears. When he was a child, he inherited a debt to the Yakuza, who persecute him. In a moment of desperation, he decides to help a demon puppy named Pochita with his blood and they make a pact.

Denji, with Pochita’s help, hunts down demons and does odd jobs to pay off the yakuza, but they eventually betray them and nearly kill them. Once again Denji’s blood saves Pochita, who ends up giving her heart to the young man, turning into the Chainsaw Man.

What do you think of this curious situation?