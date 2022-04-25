Chainsaw Man is one of the most successful manga of recent years and in the course of 2022 the first season of the anime created by Studio Mappa will debut. To pass the wait we admire the makima cosplay signed Bloodraven who masterfully interpreted the enigmatic hunter of devils.

In a world where demons take shape from people’s fears, Makima is an officer in a special public security ward who hunts down devils. If at first she proposes herself as an ally of Denji, the protagonist, one soon senses the cold, calculating and manipulative character of Makima, who unscrupulously uses her power to control minds and brainwash people to reach its purposes.

Bloodraven in this sense has made a practically flawless cosplay as usual, perfectly representing the charm but also the dark side of Makima, also thanks to a costume, poses and plays of light in the shots below particularly apt.

If you are looking for other cosplay, we recommend some of the most recent published on our pages, including that of Yor Forger from Spy x Family by nekoneko_jx, the cosplay of Asuna in Titania version from Sword Art Online by Kau Toriumi, the cosplay of Bunny Bulma from Dragon Ball by vestara_ivy and the Jinx cosplay from Arcane made by Shirogane-sama.