the author of chainsaw man created an account on Twitter that was already blocked due to the platform’s age restrictions. Apparently, this account belonged to her younger sister Koharu Nagyama (@nagayama_koharu).

Who is Koharu Nagyama?

She is supposed to be the sister of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of chainsaw man. She’s a third grade elementary school student—this corresponds to her age range being between 8 and 9 years old—so she’s still too young for the nets.

However, it is assumed that the author of Chainsaw Man used his sister’s Twitter account and through it he tweeted his impressions of the fifth chapter encouraged by his work.

Before Koharu’s account was blocked by the platform, her description read as follows:

“I am Koharu Nagyama, a third grader in elementary school. I created this Twitter account for a class. I like Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man. Nice to meet you.”

The little girl’s Twitter is no longer available. If you look for it, the legend of

“This account does not exist.”

What will happen now with the Twitter account of Koharu – the mangaka’s sister – from Chainsaw Man -?

Shinhei Li – the editor of Fujimoto’s work – explained that they are working on deleting the account to restore it.

He wrote a post revealing that Fujimoto is trying to settle the matter with the Twitter company. He concludes his statement with a request, that the fans wait patiently, and also to tweet to help them expedite the return of the account by sending a message to Twitter that says the following:

“Dear Mr. Twitter, Inc. I would greatly appreciate your support!”—referring to the return of the account—.

About account restoration

The service has some restrictions, including that users must be at least 13 years of age.

However, it is assumed that by the time the described age is reached, they could return the account, as long as some data is deleted. Nevertheless, unlocked accounts take around 24 hours to function normally.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

It is a manga written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it has an anime adaptation in broadcast by MAPPA studios.

It is set in a world where there are demons that can merge with humans.

Follow the story of Denji, an orphan who is saddled with a debt his father owed to the yakuza. One day, in the middle of a crisis, he meets a demon dog in a critical situation, together they agree to help each other to survive.

He later baptizes the demon as Pochita and they forge a deep bond, until they are betrayed and killed. At that moment, Pochita decides to give him his heart to survive, making Denji become Chainsaw Man.

As one of the strongest demons, Denji will have to face unimaginable forces.

