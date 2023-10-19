













Chainsaw Man: Argentine politician promises Makima cosplay if she wins elections









Lilia Lemoine is a candidate for deputy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It has already sparked various controversies because it proclaims itself anti-feminist and even promises to repeal abortion. She also declared on several occasions that the country’s left is extremely violent, among other more specific comments.

However, prior to the October elections, Lilia Lemoine promised that, if she obtains a seat in Congress, she will make a cosplay of Chainsaw Man. She will not play just any character, but especially Makima, the epic villain from the first part of the manga.

When I take office I’m going to cosplay Makima. And I hope that the K journalists do not internalize too much about the pact she made… Hahahahahaha

Indeed, Kirchnerism is a MENTAL ILLNESS@JMilei IN THE FIRST ROUND! pic.twitter.com/rGxLhbvYa4 — Lilia Lemoine 🍋 (@lilialemoine) October 15, 2023

Lemoine is an influencer, cosplayer, and stylist; She is an Argentine far-right candidate but she too could become Makima soon.

This type of political propaganda has been considered as distorting the formality of the elections.Added to this is the candidate’s right-wing character, which is harshly criticized in an Argentina in the midst of an economic and environmental crisis.

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend you: Chainsaw Man 146: The apocalypse is coming and to save the world, Denji and Asa must be more feared than the devil

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man is available on Crunchyroll. Each of the twelve chapters of the first season have a special ending theme along with a sequence of images focusing on one of the main characters.

A second season and a movie are rumored. Currently, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga is in publication. Distribution in Spanish is carried out by Panini.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 56 times, 56 visits today)