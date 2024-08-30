In collaboration with Crunchyroll, Bershka presents new collections inspired by two successful souls. After My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers and more, it’s the turn of Chainsaw Man And Frieren: Beyond the Journey’s End.

Find details on the products and the two lines in the press release below.

CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES TWO MULTI-PRODUCT COLLECTIONS BY BERSHKA

Bershka’s Back-to-School season celebrates the world of anime with a women’s collection inspired by Frieren: Journey’s End and a men’s collection inspired by Chainsaw Man

Rome, August 30, 2024 – After the success of the collections inspired by My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, Junji Ito Collection and many more, Bershka is happy to present the two new anime-inspired collections, directly from the screens of Crunchyroll: Frieren: Beyond the End of Traveloh Chainsaw Man.

Designed for women, the collection Frieren: Beyond the Journey’s End includes a dreamy selection of hoodies, crop tops, a 3-pack of socks, a shoulder bag, a phone case and a unisex short-sleeve t-shirt. With this release, Bershka becomes the first fashion retailer to launch a collection Frieren: Beyond the Journey’s End in the West.

For men, Bershka brings the latest collaboration to life Chainsaw Man x Pocotawith baggy jeans with embroidery, two short-sleeved t-shirts, a short-sleeved top, a hoodie, an embroidered cap and a crossbody bag.

These fantastic collections are available on www.bershka.com and in over 800 stores across Europe, the Middle East (only Chainsaw Man), North Africa and online in the United States.

Frieren: Beyond the Journey’s End

The anime is based on the best-selling manga written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. Launched in September 2023, the 28-episode TV series was produced by Madhouse.

Synopsis: After defeating the Demon King, the band of heroes restored peace to the land and returned to their solitude. Generations pass, and the elven sorceress Frieren is confronted with the mortality of humanity. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to grant the wishes of old friends on their deathbed. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

Chainsaw Man

Based on the wildly popular dark fantasy/action manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the anime was produced by MAPPA in 2022.

Synopsis: Denji is a boy who works as a devil hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, while living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he is betrayed and killed. While unconscious, he makes a deal with Pochita and is resurrected as “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Chainsaw Devil’s heart.