If you were eagerly waiting for the anime series to resume CHAINSAW MAN, then here's some news that could make you happy! In the spotlight of JUMP Party '24 currently underway, it has been announced that the events in animated form of the good Denji will continue, but not as a real series, but with an animated film that will narrate the Reze Arc.

The announcement came in the form of a trailer, which was then released via the official YouTube channel Study MAP.

Although not many details are available about the film at the moment, we have at least learned that its official title will be Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arcand that Reze will be given voice by none other than Reina Ueda.

Source: Study MAP Street Anime News Network