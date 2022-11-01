One of the first members of the Public Security department that Denji met in chainsaw man is Aki Hayakawa, someone who has managed to stand out in the fan art and cosplay community.

He is one of Makima’s most loyal subordinates and is quite serious and responsible. He acts mature and is someone he can rely on at the time of battle. But he has very little tolerance for some people.

Especially with Denji, with whom at the beginning he had a pretty strong disagreement. All because he judged him before his time to the point of thinking that he doesn’t have enough conviction to be a demon hunter.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: Reze becomes real with this cosplay.

So he decided to teach him a ‘lesson’, hoping that in this way the protagonist of the story would abandon this profession. To his misfortune, this boy has his reasons to go ahead and he more than proved it.

Font: MAPPA.

Or rather we should say that he did it in the most painful way possible. After a few hits from Denji to Aki’s noble parts their differences were resolved.

Despite the above, the friction between them will continue. Especially because of the fixation of the new member by Makima, his direct boss. Aki has a fan base for him although it is not as big as the other characters and there are one or another cosplay based on him.

If you can’t see the cosplay, click here.

Chainsaw Man’s Aki Hayakawa via cosplay

Aki Hayakawa’s cosplay from chainsaw man What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from naya (@vmvcoser). As you can see, it recreates the appearance of this character well.

The cut and hairstyle as well as the color of the hair is correct. You can even see the lock that he has on the back and top of his head.

Green eyes are present thanks to the use of pupil lenses, although in the anime they are blue. The same can be said for the katana.

Font: Instagram.

Aki’s outfit is not complicated at all. All you need is a black jacket and dress pants. Of this same color is her simple tie and the above is complemented by a white long-sleeved shirt.

Most of the characters in chainsaw man They have a very simple design but they have distinctive elements whose absence detracts from any cosplay.

By the way, are you looking to do a cheap cosplay? Here we share some recommendations. In addition to chainsaw man we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.