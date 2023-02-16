the anime of Chainsaw Man with Makima, Denji, Power and the other characters does not yet have a return date but to make the wait more enjoyable it does not hurt to contemplate a tribute from one of the cartoonists of Adventure Time.

In this case we are talking about the producer and creative director Ian Jones-Quartey, who not only worked on this Cartoon Network animated series, but is also considered the creator of OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes.

Through Instagram is that Jones-Quartey shared his tribute to Chainsaw Man. This is how Princess Bubblegum can be seen with a style similar to Makima sitting on Finn, which in this case reminds poor Denji.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: Power enjoy the snow in this cosplay based on a fan art.

The latter is on his arms and legs with a chain around his neck. This is just a reflection of the peculiar and strange relationship between the two characters from the original manga of Tatsuki Fujimoto, where the first considers the second as a pet.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Ian Jones-Quartey shared some comments about his tribute to the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto. what he said was ‘I heard that the creator of [Chainsaw Man] He’s a fan of Adventure Time and it fits very well’.

It is a quite witty design of Princess Bubblegum, known in Latin America as Dulce Princesa, with Finn. At least the relationship between the two characters is not at the level seen with Makima and Denji in their own series.

Where can you read the Chainsaw Man manga?

Yeah this design from Princess Bubblegum and Finn from Adventure Time encourages you to read the manga of Chainsaw Manthen you have a few options.

In the event that you want to do it online, you can go to the Manga Plus site, where the most recent chapters are.

But if you want to read past ones then you must subscribe to the paid service. It is possible to read them via the web or through the application of this service. But there is another option.

Fountain: Instagram.

In this case the manga volumes of Chainsaw Man, which are published in Latin America by Panini Manga Mexico. This publishing house has published up to now 11 compilation volumes; it is only two behind Japan.

So you can enjoy Denji’s misadventures in both digital and physical formats. But as we mentioned at the beginning, if you want to do it through the anime, you better have some patience.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.