Who are watching the anime of chainsaw man They surely expected to see one of the first fights in the manga, and they were not disappointed with the second episode with Denji and Aki Hayakawa.

It is there that the former meets the latter, who is one of the Public Security demon hunters. Aki is part of the team created by Makima and the first meeting with the protagonist was not kind at all.

What irritated Aki the most was that Denji had the audacity to behave too ‘familiar’ with Makima. Likewise, she hastily judged the reasons why the new recruit came to join the ranks of the group.

That is why the best thing was to ‘discipline’ him a bit and show him that he is left over. So he gave him an anthology beating in an alley trying to get him to give up being a hunter and do something else instead.

Font: MAPPA.

Nevertheless, Denji has suffered a lot in chainsaw man. So getting into blows is no stranger to him and he decided to set things straight with Aki once and for all. That’s why he gave her a sneaky kick to her private parts.

And at his insistence, she did not hesitate to do it again. This is how he left Hayakawa all sore and gave him to understand that he is going to continue as a demon hunter. In passing, he ‘thanked’ him for his intentions in his own way.

Font: MAPPA.

When is the next episode of Chainsaw Man coming out?

If everything goes according to plan the next episode of the anime of chainsaw man with Denji, Aki and company will have its premiere on October 25 this year.

That from 9:00 am PT, which would be 11:00 am according to Mexico City time. This animated adaptation is available for North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East, and CIS regions.

Font: MAPPA.

In the case of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Russia is excluded and it does not seem that the service will resume in that country. At the moment the name of the third episode of chainsaw man.

But what is confirmed is that it will change its theme and closing animation again. It only remains to wait for more information to appear on the third episode.

