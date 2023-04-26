













Chainsaw Man: A Tale of Two Odysseys – the two parts of the manga

Chainsaw Man: Denji’s Two Lives

The protagonist’s challenge

Chainsaw Man It is a work held in a context of demons, they have different approaches because they are born from the fears of humanity. The primitive fears of society tend to be mostly immaterial, while some more modern ones can be material, although sometimes also more abstract. What are you afraid of?

Talking about fears also implies mentioning a little about the ideology of happiness, the desires and goals of contemporary society, since somehow these concepts respond and emerge as balances and ideological responses.

However, at this moment we will focus on the narrative structure of the problematic of Chainsaw Man, a dark shonen that, as we have mentioned before, proposes the resistance and growth of the protagonists in a cruder way. Particularly, This work exposes modern, rigid, mysterious and epic enemies such as weapons, darkness itself and even gaslighting -to a certain degree-. these will be enemies that the protagonist must face.

Source: MAPPA Studios

However, Denji is a very good-natured protagonist from the perspective that the recognition of our own suffering finds a way to nestle into his image. Chainsaw Man it carries fragments of our ideology and our pain.

the suffering of Chainsaw Man it ranges from duels, concrete losses of family members, to romantic ones. In addition to sexual, emotional and physical abuse. It will also cover the violation and devaluation of their ideas, feelings and ways of proceeding.

Chainsaw Man: Manga Part 1 — Denji as an item

The first part of the manga has Denji as the protagonist and raises a mysterious exemplary enemy, the demon of control.

Chainsaw Man He will suffer psychological, physical and emotional abuse, in addition he will carry a terrible past and the development of a present in which he almost lost everything. During the first installment, the protagonist is an object that is used.

Chainsaw Man it is limited to being recognized and recognized as a weapon. Although, it is worth mentioning, at the beginning, due to his context, he also looks at his fellow men as objects. An example of this is when “he wants a girl who is very hot”, he slowly reveals the essence of love and passion, as human qualities of relationships. All this further evidences the growth of the protagonist.

Source: MAPPA Studios

The excessive vulnerability of the protagonist forces him to blindly lean on each of the characters that surround him. and although get a couple of exemplary friends, he will also know a macabre betrayal.

Chainsaw Man will come into the world and suffer it, but behind the painful and hopeless structure that he endured as life, he is slowly able to recognize the sweet aromas of the world. Denji realizes that duality isn’t as bad as it seems, because if there are tears, there will be smiles as well.

Denji’s wishes are constructed by responding to the limited context, which prevents him from balancing his mind and the implications of his wishes. However, Although the first part of the manga presents him as an object, the characters that surround him invite him to grow.

Source: MAPPA Studios

The importance of the first part of Chainsaw Man it is that its protagonist emerges as human, after having been invalidated, silenced, controlled and humiliated. But, despite all this, he manages to recognize himself. We are not facing the rise of a hero who will save the world, but of someone who tries to recognize himself, valuing each of its implications, even if they seem absurd, grotesque or empty to others.

When the first part of the manga ends Chainsaw Man We are dealing with a young man who is no longer an object that needs to be needed, but instead a young man who accepts himself as a “monster”, who embraces his pain and his past, but who decides to get up every day trying to be at peace with himself while looking for happiness.

Chainsaw Man it grows, matures and is valued. He recognizes what he needs and what he wants, he is not ashamed of it. Denji hurts all over, but that won’t stop him from loving.

Chainsaw Man it is the banner of strength.

Chainsaw Man: Manga Part 2 — Denji as a human

Despite all the pain that Chainsaw Man survived, decide to live with him. He doesn’t let go of his past, he learned from him and values ​​him for what he was. Take advantage of the time you have with the people you are able to touch right now.

The second part of Chainsaw Man introduces a new main character: Asa Mitaka, who will have the demon of war with him. Asa will carry a lot of pain, as well as multiple traumatic episodes, desires and emotions.

In the second part, Denji tries, as a human, not only to keep his learning, but to share it with others. We mean that, in a humanistic, respectful, humble and charismatic way, he tries to tell Asa that life is worth living, even if perfection is never reached and despite the fact that some small dreams do not seem honorable or worthy enough, the important thing is that they are ours and help us survive. They should only be recognized by us.

Chainsaw Man he will have the opportunity to reveal his heart next to Nayuta and Asa who manage to expose certain parts of a man-object that grew, a man-weapon that became human.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Finally: Denji

Denji is a teenager abandoned and hurt in every possible way, however, he takes things in stride and thanks to forging a support network coupled with his personality, he manages to resist and thrive. He assimilates and recognizes himself. Chainsaw Man stands as an excellent shonen protagonist who has various levels of growth.

At the present time, we as ordinary people must face the different types of physical and verbal violence in our cities, we also breathe ideological judgments, cancellations and we even fear our most absurd desires.

Modern times are fussy and painful. We fear love and life. We escape from the company and from ourselves. We are unable to accept ourselves and accept others. Chainsaw Man he will wage a battle with each breath, facing and respecting his heart that monitors the aforementioned concepts.

Denji will stop being an object, a weapon and a demon, to recognize that all parts, all times, pain and love are part of him, but this does not atrophy him, it invites him to grow, to value himself and he knows that, with everything this that is part of him, are things that he will not forget, but this will not oppose his happiness. He will not deny himself the opportunity to exist by respecting and loving himself, and he will firmly seek what he wants and needs, without any kind of limitation.

Chainsaw Man It is a truly brilliant work of symbolic-social legacy.

The first part of the manga Chainsaw Man it covers up to chapter 98 which illustrates the death of the demon of control. From the next number, the second part corresponds.

