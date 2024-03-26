Chainsaw Man is the source of inspiration for this new one Power cosplay from margeannebutterstickwhich shows the character in a rather original situation, within a rather domestic scene, which however could have more or less sinister connections with the series.
Power is one of demons recurring in the series, one of the main co-protagonists during the Public Safety saga, with the ability to possess the female bodies with which he presents himself, however applying the typical variation of the horns, which are clearly visible on the head.
The other main element of recognition is the eyes: which appear bright and have a yellow-red color with a particular configuration. Both of these characteristics are reproduced in the cosplay in question, as you can see in the images below, but with a certain degree of originality.
La Power by margeannebutterstick
For the occasion, margeannebutterstick decided to represent the character in a rather homely situation, with Power finding herself immersed in a refrigerator full of condiments and various foods, probably to find some refreshment, but also with a possible connection to the series and perhaps to Denji's mysterious refrigerator.
Costume, hairstyle, horns and eyes are therefore precisely reproduced by the cosplayer on this occasion, showing herself as a perfect incarnation of one of Power's versions of Chainsaw Man, which is proving to be one of the most popular manga/anime at the moment.
