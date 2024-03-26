Chainsaw Man is the source of inspiration for this new one Power cosplay from margeannebutterstickwhich shows the character in a rather original situation, within a rather domestic scene, which however could have more or less sinister connections with the series.

Power is one of demons recurring in the series, one of the main co-protagonists during the Public Safety saga, with the ability to possess the female bodies with which he presents himself, however applying the typical variation of the horns, which are clearly visible on the head.

The other main element of recognition is the eyes: which appear bright and have a yellow-red color with a particular configuration. Both of these characteristics are reproduced in the cosplay in question, as you can see in the images below, but with a certain degree of originality.