Chainsaw Man is again an inspiration for this new Power cosplay from Cospanda.yuiwhich shows the character together with Meowy, the cat who is now a permanent couple with the girl in question.

Power is one of demons mainly recurring in the series, as well as one of the main co-protagonists in the course of the Public Safety saga, with the ability to possess female bodies with which he presents himself, applying, as a particular variation, clearly visible horns on his head.

Meowy is her cat, who evidently holds considerable importance for the girl/demon, having also led her to betray her companions in order to save him. In the end, thanks to the intervention of the protagonist Denji, Power can reunite with Meowy and this happy moment is portrayed in this cosplay by Cospanda.yui.

Apart from the cat, to tell the truth decidedly similar to the original, the reproduction of Power is really well done, between the horns on the head and another main element of recognition represented by the eyes yellow-red with their particular configuration.

Costume, hairstyle, horns and eyes are therefore precisely reproduced by the cosplayer on this occasion, showing herself as a perfect incarnation of one of the versions of Power of Chainsaw Man, which is proving to be one of the most popular manga/anime at the moment.

