Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 was titled “Index finger” and now we are facing a new panorama. Yoru uses his prodigal sons, both tank and pistol and uses them to attack fully Black Chainsaw Man, destroys a large part of him with a violent shot, Pochita is in serious trouble.

Yoru, the demon of war, is in the body of Asa Mitaka, And they are in a very interesting moment for the chainsaw demon, however, it seems that things could change drastically. In the last chapter we managed to see how people’s mouths disappear, and then return, however, in the last scenes we saw how another part of the body is nullified.

After that, Pochita moves to a blood donation advertising site and uses the sign, however, after that, the index fingers of the entire gun-toting population disappear. Have you ever thought that the finger that raises the Statue of Liberty in New York is also one of the most powerful members? After all, it is also capable of pulling the trigger. What does freedom bring? Is it just an implication of power? We still have time to think about it before Chainsaw Man appears on the scene again.

For its part, Asa Mitaka is worried about Denjiand makes sure that, under Kiga’s speech, everything will be fine for him, after this, he also feels a little sorry for Yoru, who has sacrificed his children, however, he soon remembers that he is a demon: he sees his children as property and seeks their usefulness…

Now that the fingers are gone and Chainsaw Man He seems even more helpless and without any idea of ​​what is happening, how and when will Denji return? The battle continues at an intense moment.

