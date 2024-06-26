The last manga chapter of Chainsaw Man was titled 169: hands and adaptation. At this moment we see Denji very sad, only thinking about what he has left to live after a somewhat traumatic event, this is because he is in a stressful situation due to the disappearance of Nayuta and this increases his “failure”. ” romantic and the feeling of having been used.

In the worst moments, Denji talks to Pochita inside. After feeling used by the war demon, aka Asa Mitaka, the teen tells the lovable chainsaw demon that sometimes he just doesn’t know what to do.

He shared a special event and some kisses with the girl who, however, She tells him that it’s nothing special to her and that she only kissed him for the feeling he gives her. There is nothing more than that.

In other words, as if there were no feelings involved. Let us remember that Chainsaw Man I had already decided that this will no longer be like this. He wants a relationship with deep affection rather than limiting it to merely physical issues.

Chainsaw Man wants more, deserves more.

He thinks about it while feeling frustrated and disappointed, looks around and realizes that people tend to be like that, do things that way and he is surprised. After that, Asa wants to leave the sushi restaurant and on the other hand Denji meets the second in command of Chainsaw Man’s church.

Source: Manga Plus

This He reveals that Public Security has already surrounded the building and also tells him that he knows where to find Nayuta.so although Chainsaw Man He wants to eliminate it, he needs to control himself because he requires your help. However, we don’t know what they will ask of him, or if Denji will be willing to make the “payment.” We just have to wait. I hope they stop trampling on the heart of our beloved protagonist.

Where can I read the Chainsaw Man manga?

Manga Plus is Shuēisha’s platform where you can read the last three manga issues of the titles legally and for free, here you can read the last chapter of Chainsaw Man.

On the other hand, if you haven’t seen the anime, You can watch the twelve episodes that make up the first season through Crunchyroll. Each of them had a special ending sequence as well as a unique musical theme.

Remember that the film that adapts the next arc of the manga will arrive in 2024, and that a film that adapts the one-shot of Look Back It will also be released this year.

