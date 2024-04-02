













Chapter 161 Chainsaw Man It sped things up in several ways; And on the one hand we see Denji literally in pieces, and on the other, Asa Mitaka discovering his true identity. Towards the end, the danger is irremediable, what will happen?

The dark shonen manga work that is written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, finally took a radical turn; And Asa, the new protagonist of the second part of the work, will find out that, the attraction he felt for Denji and for Chainsaw Man has an absolute explanation, and that is that they are: the same person!

In chapter 160 we saw how Yoru and Asa convinced Katana Man to help them look for the chainsaw demon instead of murdering them. Together they could get revenge; In chapter 161 we see how they find the place where the demon should be.

However, there is a surprise, It is already completely dismembered and in boxes, after which, Chainsaw Man fans will begin to put together each of its organs as if it were a simple puzzle. There will be several jokes regarding his organs and how to unite him to turn him into something different than what he was.

Source: Shuēisha

Towards the end of the chapter there comes a critical momentsince the head of Chainsaw Man will appear; and one comment will blow Asa's mind. “Isn't this your boyfriend?” they ask him. However, we do not have time to see the girl's full reaction, since one of the most powerful enemies appears to prevent their escape.

The lives of teenagers are becoming more and more complicated. Let's see how this affects everyone in the next chapter! Remember that they leave every Tuesday at 9 in the morning and you can read it for free and legally on the MangaPlus page.

When is the Chainsaw Man movie coming out?

The movie of Chainsaw Man that will adapt the Reze's Arc will arrive sometime in 2024.

It is very likely that the film that will continue to adapt the story of demons will be released at the same time that its anime came out in the fall season of 2022. We will have to wait, it could also surprise us in the summer. Cross our fingers!

Also, remember that Look Back, A one shot from the Chainsaw Man mangaka will also receive a film adaptation.

