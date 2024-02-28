













Chapter 156 of the manga Chainsaw Man allows us to see Denji helpless in a hospital bed, after deciding to become the chainsaw demon, despite warnings from the government.

Because of this, although he begins to look everywhere for Nayuta, the girl is not there. Denji knew that by becoming Chainsaw Man He put everything he had left at risk, despite this, he made his decision and broke the heart of the demon of control.

Denji finds himself in the power of the government that now wants to put an end to him, he wakes up for a moment and looks for Nayuta, after which he vanishes, asks Nayuta for help. Pochita who tells him what is happening in reality: the government is cutting off his legs, Chainsaw Man He won't be able to escape alone.

However, towards the end of the chapter hope is projected: one person in front of the Demon Containment Center could start a war and thus there would be a chance to rescue the chainsaw demon.

Source: Shuēisha

However, the Demon Containment Center is infested with powerful agents, It will be the start of a bloody war!

At the moment, There is no more news from Asa Mitaka, but chapter 157 promises even more horror.

Where can I read Chainsaw Man chapter 156?

Manga Plus has several of the most popular shonen installments, updates edited issues and translated into different languages. The platform has free deliveries, but you can also pay for a subscription that allows you to read the full titles.

The first and last three chapters of Chainsaw Manthe manga written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, are available for free on its platform.

