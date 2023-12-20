













Chapter 151 of the manga Chainsaw Man It reminded us of several characters from the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's work. In the episode we saw Pochita again and a mention of Makima left us frozen.

Although Nayuta is now the demon of control, it seems that Makima's will persists in the demons and people in whom the little demon had taken control prior to.

A group of demons burned down Denji's home and after that he came face to face with Chainsaw Man next to Nayuta; when she tried to scold them for what happened, the flamethrower demon –which was the one who attacked our protagonist's house– simply resisted the power of the small; after which he explained how it was possible:

“It seems like you can't take control of us. Is it because my body is still under Miss Makima's rule or because my heart belongs to her even now? If Miss Makima was alive and she could use the power of the chainsaw man, she could have defeated even the Death Demon; and now the world would be at peace.”

Barem, the flamethrower demon tried to kill Nayuta after this conversationHowever, the demon managed to take control of another person and dealt him a final blow.

The ending of the chapter let us see Denji make a decision by transforming into Chainsaw Man after seeing Pochita once again. How long will Makima stop tormenting Denji?

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The series, which is an adaptation by Studio MAPPA, had twelve episodes and is currently available on Crunchyroll.

On the other hand, the manga can be read for free and legally through MangaPlus, remember that the new film that will adapt the arc of Reze, the bomb demon, has already been announced. It will arrive in 2024!

