Chapter 141 Chainsaw Man lets us see the new hunt for the chainsaw demon. People who once adored him now fear him and seek him out to try to get rid of him.

In the midst of this chaos, Nayuta and Denji remember that their puppies must be very hungry and they prepare to go straight home, regardless of the consequences, the pair of demons worry about feeding the cubs. However, their Public Security company will prevent them due to the danger posed by the horde of humans looking for them.

Behind this, Nayuta will try to kill her so she doesn’t get in the way, but Chainsaw Man prevents. After that, the demon of control asks Denji to join the demons so that he can be freer, however, the boy hesitates and Nayuta immediately realizes that there is a special person that worries the boy.

The control demon wonders why Chainsaw Man He is so attached to Asa Mitaka, to which he responds that she is the only person he has kissed who has not made him suffer.

After that, Nayuta asks him how much he loves Asa and then how much he loves her. Chainsaw Man He spreads his hands and seems to love the demon of control much more.but… he doesn’t seem so confident about it. What will happen when in an extreme situation you have to choose one of the two girls? Who knows! In the end, the affection he feels for each one seems to be very different.

Source: MangaPlus

It is true that Asa Mitaka doesn’t know that the Red Chainsaw Man is Denji and the Black Chainsaw Man is Pochita.; but still he is looking for a way to rid the red demon of Yoru, the war demon with whom he shares his body and who seeks to kill him once and for all.

What there is no doubt is that Denji constantly thinks about Asa Mitaka, although he also does not know that she harbors Yoru, the demon of control. Only time will give us answers.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The first season, made up of twelve chapters, is available on the Crunchyroll platform both dubbed and subtitled.

The series is adapted by Studio MAPPA, it is based on the original manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Each of the chapters had an original ending sequence and an equally special musical theme.

