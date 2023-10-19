













Chainsaw Man 146: The apocalypse is coming and to save the world, Denji and Asa must be more feared than the devil









Asa who possesses the war demon and Denji who has the chainsaw demon could be the saviors of the world. However, it is an even more interesting surprise as to how they could gain greater power to be able to confront the black herald of the apocalypse.

The last chapter of the manga Chainsaw Man has already revealed that the demon of death comes with the intentions of enforcing the prophecy of the end of the world. Nevertheless, Kiga, the demon of hunger, also has his own plans.

We already know that demons get stronger the more people fear them. We were also aware of the manipulative cult of Chainsaw Man. Nevertheless, The last chapter revealed to us that now that the cult’s followers have evolved in a strange way and go around the world cutting people off, Denji’s hero image could change. Same for Asa. This implies that both demons raise their power.

We still don’t know exactly what happens, but Maybe Asa and Denji are destined to be the absurd couple that saves the universe from Chainsaw Man. We will have to wait a little longer to confirm it.

Where can I read Chainsaw Man?

MangaPlus has the last and first three chapters of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series available.

Panini has the distribution license for the manga edited and translated into Spanish. While the author’s one-shots circulate through Norma Editorial.

For its part, The anime is available on Crunchyroll. Despite the great success of the series, a second season has not been announced; However, a movie and the return of the installment are rumored.

