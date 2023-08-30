













Chainsaw Man 141: We are humans, weapons and demons









The new episode of Denji allows us to see an indecisive young man before a definitive threshold of violence. The boy will have to decide between becoming the chainsaw demon again (which is already part of his essence) or continuing to live a normal life with Nayuta, the demon of control.

In earlier chapters of Chainsaw Man it was made clear that if the chainsaw demon appears again, Nayuta’s life will be in danger. Denji doesn’t know if he is capable of exposing the little girl like that. They are both trying to study and live quiet days, but he is undecided, is this the life he wants forever?

Denji hesitates and the Church is willing to do whatever it takes to make the demon appear. The devastating plans are glimpsed in the last chapter of the manga of Chainsaw Manin which some characters know the plan perfectly, while others are completely ignorant of what is happening and decide to follow orders by mere conditioning coupled with a spiritual intuition.

Source: MangaPlus

Towards the end of the chapter, the characters meet and accept that the next day there will be a final showdown: a slaughter without mercy, but they trust that God will forgive the sins in justification of his mysterious goal.

Ultimately, “Humans are demons and weapons”, It is mentioned. So, what is going to happen, is it part of the nature of humanity?

Let’s see what happens and if Denji will transform, what will he decide? On the other hand, we have no news of Asa Mitaka, the last information we were given is that he would strive to end the Black chainsawto save Red Chainsaw.

Where can I watch the Chainsaw Man anime?

the anime of Chainsaw Man Came out in the Fall 2023 season, Studio MAPPA was in charge of twelve episodes that featured unique ending themes.

The distribution of the anime in Latin America is in charge of Crunchyroll.

