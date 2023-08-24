













Chapter 140 of Chainsaw Man allows us to see Denji entering the church of the chainsaw demon cult. They have taken him with various promises about getting closer to the girls.

Although he is still unsure, he decides to go to church and see how it works. Nevertheless, when he arrives he realizes that the followers speak of marriages that are established immediately and our beloved protagonist shows immediate resistance.

After that, the leader of the church Chainsaw Man explains why the union is made up only of young people and it seems that the reason has to do directly with American tetras.

The leader declares that adults cannot be trusted because an American ultraviolet ray weapon wears out adults’ mental faculties. Because of this, only students are in charge of the church.

Towards the end of the chapter, Denji is threatened with the time to come. They remind him that the time will come when he will have to choose, be Chainsaw Man or maintain his family and the established normality.

On the other hand, the church begins to threaten the existence of Asa Mitaka, who has been conspicuous by his absence in the last few chapters.

Where can I read Chainsaw Man?

The last three chapters of the manga are available on MangaPlus for free. The license for the printed work in Spanish is held by Panini and the anime is available on the Crunchyroll platform.

