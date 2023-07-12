













Chainsaw Man 135: Important information is revealed, will Pochita sacrifice herself for Denji again?







While the cult of Chainsaw Man continues to gain members; the government introduces a chainsaw demon who usurps Denji’s identity, who gets very upset about it.

Nevertheless, Denji agreed not to turn (at least soon) into his demon form so as not to expose too much Nayuta who is under death threats. in case this happens. The government will not harm it unless Chainsaw Man break the deal.

Chapter 135 of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga focuses on the discussion between Yoru and Asa. The human girl can’t stop thinking about Chainsaw Man and each time he saved her. While she feels a lot of gratitude, she also developed a genuine appreciation for him.

Nevertheless, Yoru only thinks of killing him. It seems like a situation that will eventually lead to a dead end, as the goals of the two are radically opposed. The girls find themselves at this crossroads, when the famine demon appears and reveals important information.

It seems that the demon of war wants Black Chainsaw Man dead, in other words, Pochita, which only appeared prior to the destruction of Makima, when Denji fell into a dark abyss after the murder of his friends.

While Asa Mitaka wants to keep Red Chainsaw Man, that is, Denji, alive. In this way it seems that the objectives are not excluded, at least not in their entirety.

The demon of hunger comments that they must weaken Red Chainsaw Man (Denji) to make the Black version (Pochita) appear. So people need to stop fearing the chainsaw demon.

Given this, a new panorama is born, Asa Mitaka will take the fame of Chainsaw Man. However, it is not so good for Denji to lose his fans, let’s see how he solves it in the next chapter.

When will the second season of Chainsaw Man come out?

There are still no confirmed dates for a second installment, however, information has been leaked about a new movie and a new season being planned.

It’s probably not too soon because Studio MAPPA, his animation house, has Jujutsu Kaisen on stage, the renovation of Vinland Saga next to that of Jigokuraku: Hell’s Paradise.

