













Chainsaw Man 133: Denji must make a choice, be a demon or save Nayuta, which one will he choose?

After the confrontation with the demon of the fallAsa is away from Denji, who was kidnapped by Public Security and also knows nothing about Nayuta.

In chapter 132 of the manga Chainsaw Man a new cult of followers of the chainsaw demon is introduced, that they applaud the help he has provided to society and obviously plead for him to be released.

Chainsaw Man he is deprived of his liberty and psychologically tortured. In chapter 133, he is threatened with the life of Nayuta and the dogs, whom of course, he knows nothing about. Security tells him that he will be able to see Nayuta again and live peacefully next to him, as if he were not a demon, they will allow it as long as he does not become the chainsaw demon again.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Hands tied (literally and metaphorically), Denji refuses to choose, because he wants both, and even though Nayuta’s life is in danger, he persists in saying that he wants both and that he thanks his followers very much.

after that will make a call to his cult and suddenly Nayuta will appear and meet with Chainsaw Man tenderly, after an emotional and funny moment together, they will depart far without promising the extinction of the chainsaw demon, but they will leave under a towering threat.

Obviously, Nayuta is not unbeatable, but let’s remember that she is the powerful demon of control. Who from Public Security would be able to take her down?

We recommend: Test: Chainsaw Man: What demon are you according to your personality?

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The twelve chapters of the first season of Chainsaw Man They are available through the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

The announcement of a second season along with the movie is only found as leaked information.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)