













Chainsaw Man 131: The coming of the apocalypse is heralded

Chapter 131 Chainsaw Man surprised us with the fall of Denji and Asa Mitaka into the jaws of a gluttonous monster, at the request of the demon of hunger. However, Denji was not long in the monster’s stomach, he was vomited along with Asa in the middle of a city destroyed by the terrifying high-speed chase.

It was a great surprise to realize thatand the end of Chainsaw Man it was very close, after this we could see the demon of hunger asking the demon of control what had happened, to which the little Nayuta replied that it made Denji taste like poop. It was inevitable that the demon would vomit it up.

After this the hunger demon revealed his true intentions. One of Nostradamus’s latest prophecies is inevitable, and he is about to arrive: the era when demons will rule the world. However, it is not such a pleasant scenario, he mentions, because the delicious food will cease to exist.

Source: MangaPlus

Because of that, the demon of hunger wants to prolong the coming of the demon age as long as possible and for that he needs to get rid of one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, in other words: Yoru, the demon of war who shares a body with Asa Mitaka.

This is why it required keeping the demon imprisoned inside another. Now that the plan failed, he asked for help from Nayuta who, despite agreeing with the desire to keep food for humans in the world, replies that she can’t help her because she’s too busy studying.

Let’s remember that Nayuta and Chainsaw Man they have a very close relationshipshe forbade him some emotional ties in her childish and somewhat sinister desire to protect him, and he considers her the most important thing in his life, his goal is to be able to send her to university and it seems that the demon of control corresponds completely to this I long.

We recommend: Review – Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 – Tatsuki Fujimoto: “Love Will Find A Way”

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

The first season of Chainsaw Man is available on Crunchyroll.

Remember that each episode had a special ending theme and sequence.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.