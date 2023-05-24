













Chainsaw Man 130: The new demon that could kill Denji finally appears

In the last episode of Chainsaw Man Denji and Asa decide to run away together on a motorcycle in style. Very Denji not to vary. The irresistible chainsaw vehicle is going through the streets at full speed in the middle of the city which is an amazing mess.

Each of the panels suggests a lot of chaos and weight, practically the destruction of space. As Asa keeps thinking about the second Chainsaw Man, the demon that could have finished him off in the Fall Demon World appears.

Source: VIZ Media- Asa and Denji running away through the city together.

The chapter is full of action that invites movement and tension. The big showdown between a very powerful demon and Denji, who tries to protect Asa, is about to come. Nevertheless, he still does not know that she is the bearer of the demon of war, one of the horsemen of hell that seeks to annihilate Chainsaw Man.

Towards the end of the chapter Denji could practically be in the mouth of the demon, being eaten.

Source: MangaPlus

Test: Chainsaw Man: Which Demon Are You Based On Your Personality?

Where can I read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man?

The manga update is available for free and legally through MangaPlus.

On the other hand, the first season of the anime, adapted by Studio MAPPA, is available on Crunchyroll. It is made up of only twelve chapters, each one has a special ending, with a unique sequence of images and a theme. There is no official news of a second season, however, Chainsaw Man it has 130 manga chapters and is still in publication.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.