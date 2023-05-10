













Chainsaw Man: 129 Asa manages to dominate the chainsaw demon and the demon of war

Denji takes Asa and they escape, however, before they fully exit the threshold, a Chainsaw Man it is attacked. Asa catches a glimpse of it and wonders why there are two chainsaw demons. However, when leaving, Denji is very badly injured and falls unconscious, before which Yoru asks the girl to kill his fervent enemy.

Supposedly after this, Asa would regain control of his body, however, he refuses, and gives his blood to Chainsaw Man. He gets her to wake up just in time, when she asks him to save her, to which Denji, of course, agrees.

Yoru calls the girl a traitor, however, she confesses that when she sees herself reflected in Chainsaw Man, Validating the existence of the devil would provide opportunities and encouragement for herself, For this reason, despite the fact that he could recover his body after getting rid of it, he prefers to protect it from Yoru to recover, in a certain sense, his positive sensitivity.

handle and Chainsaw Man they flee on a motorcycle that is stolen from a boy, however, something spectacular happens. Looks like Asa got some power over the war demon and the chainsaw demon. We know that Yoru is capable of modifying anything that belongs to him, with this background, towards the end of the chapter we will see how Asa creates a chainsaw motorcycle that will probably help them escape from the falling demon.

On the other hand, Asa stops to help Chainsaw Man because he has helped her on several occasions, even though she doesn’t know he is Denji, the girl already shares a deep bond with both facets of our protagonist. Let’s see what the boy couple has in store in the next chapter.

Where can I read the Chainsaw Man manga?

Through Shueisha’s free and legal MangaPlus platform you can read the first and last three chapters of the manga.

