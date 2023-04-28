













Chainsaw Man: 128 Denji’s heart is broken, but he won’t abandon Asa even then

Chainsaw Man holds Asa’s hands and refreshes his conscience so that he remembers that there are beautiful things to wake up for every dayeven though there are many occasions when you will face suffering.

In the middle of a conversation about sex, which Chainsaw Man mention as maximum yearning, Asa reproaches him for his wishes, he tells him how can he expect a girl to listen to him when he has a chainsaw instead of his head. Given this, Denji is speechless, let’s remember that Asa doesn’t know his identity, in other words, he doesn’t know that he is the person she likes, although he ignores this last fact.

After this they find themselves trapped in the reality of the demon of the fall, it looks like an empty space with a single door, they fall into the main course. Asa faints, then the demon appears before Chainsaw Man and he proposes that he leave the girl and he escape, because he won’t allow Mitaka to leave the place. She also gives her a warning, she will meet all the diners from hell who want to eat the girl.

Despite this, Chainsaw Man he refuses to leave her and blows the head off the falling demon. However, before reaching the exit, he has a kind of premonition that his head is blown off trying to get out the door. Then, he stops while we see how Asa starts to react.

What will happen to the premonition of Chainsaw Man? We will find out next Tuesday through MangaPlus where we can read the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto legally and for free.

Where can I see Chainsaw Man chapter 1 Latin Spanish?

Crunchyroll has the anime subtitled and dubbed into Latin Spanish. The animated series came out in the fall 2022 season, was animated by MAPPA Studios, and featured twelve episodes.

Despite the success of the streaming series, the second season has not yet been announced, however, news about it is expected at the next event of Chainsaw Man which will be held on May 20, 2023.

