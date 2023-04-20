













Chainsaw Man 127: Denji saves Asa and tells him his deepest wishes

Chainsaw Man begins to have a narrative full of intense ideological intersections, exposes many of the problems of contemporary times. In chapter 127, the demon who wants to cook Asa tells him that he should avoid resisting the fall, because his muscles clearly cry out for death.

At that moment Asa has a kind of trance and recounts the many bad drinks in his life. He feels a more intense fatigue and decides to listen to the devil, he surrenders to the weight of the fall.

She falls into tears as Yoru is unable to help her, however, Chainsaw Man will appear at the last moment. She will take Asa’s hand and with an open heart expose each of the tragedies of her life, while revealing that it’s all worth it if we have a goal, no matter what it is. We are left to cling to this place, in which we are already.

Chainsaw Man will reveal that the reason he is still alive is because he longs for sex. Asa responds with a disgusted expression. Towards the end of the chapter they are both sweaty, holding hands and They have an activated tune, among the darkness, they hold.

As they fall they have an intense conversation, full of pain but also with hints of joy. It remains to be seen if Asa will accept the help of Chainsaw Man which, at least, shook her and woke her from her critical state.

Now what Chainsaw Man saved Asa, let’s see what kind of relationship they will forge from here on out. Let’s remember that Nayuta banned the girl from Denji’s life, and he doesn’t know that she is Yoru, the demon of war.

Chainsaw Man: Who is Nayuta?

It is a girl who is the reincarnation of the demon of control, in other words, “the heiress of Makima”.

Kishibe steals the little girl when he knows that she will be the one to carry the control demon and gives custody to Denji.

By Pochita’s request, Chainsaw Man he takes care of her and intends to send her to college. On one occasion she confessed to him that she is the most important thing for him and for this moment, “the only thing she has.”

Nayuta is just as fierce as Makima and has a lot of restrictions for Denji.

