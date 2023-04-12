













Chainsaw Man 126: Denji reappears along with all his fears, but he will try to protect Asa

The demon of the fall is not expected to Chainsaw Man, however, seeing him has to fight. Denji asks what he’s up to and the demon replies—after seeing that he won’t be able to defeat it easily—that he will stop, he only needs Asa’s head, since it is his mission.

before this Chainsaw Man He mentions that he won’t allow it, because Asa has the fabulous title of being the former candidate to be his new girlfriend. So Denji will honor that old bond and try to help her so that the demon of the fall does not reach her.

Nevertheless, the demon of primal fear awakens the most painful feelings of Chainsaw Man, that evoke the image of his former classmates and friends: Aki and Power.

However, Denji notices the demon’s psychological gimmicks and decides to counter it: while attacking the demon he also concentrates on lopping off his own head. In this way he intends to counter the attack.

Towards the end of the chapter, the demon chef will escape from Denji and find Asa helpless. Let’s see if Chainsaw Man arrives on time or if Asa manages to overcome his fears.

Let’s remember that the girl has now forgotten the kiss she gave Denji and thinks that the boy dumped her on their second date. Besides that she still doesn’t know who he really is.

Source: MangaPlus

Chainsaw Man manga

It is the work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it consists of two parts. The first covers up to chapter 98 of volume 12, from that moment on, the second part begins in turn.

It is worth mentioning that the first installment focuses on Denji and his development as a weapon, while the second promises to free him from his chains and show his emerging ideology. And it has a more prominent focus on Asa, who embodies Yoru, the demon of war.

