Chapter 119 of sleeve of Chainsaw Man left us with a kiss between Denji and Asa. However, they were discovered by Nayuta, the new control demon who unreservedly attacked Asa, straight to the head. However, chapter 120 will show us a stealth battle echoing in the minds of the characters.

The demon of control impales Asa through his head, causing him to adopt the behavior of a dog. —Makima’s puppies continue to accompany the demon—.

Nayuta mentions that she does it because she drooled on her things and under her logic, in theory, that’s what “it belongs to be”.

Asa acts like a puppy, and Denji asks Nayuta to turn him back to normal. However, the little girl refuses, although after Chainsaw Man feed it will be in a better mood and will accept under two conditions.

Source: MangaPlus

The first one is simple, funny and innocent: eat ice cream every day. The second is possessive and controllingas Nayuta demands that Denji not get involved with Asa again.

Nayuta doesn’t know that Asa is the demon of war, but she suspects something. because of “its smell”. Denji will accept a bit confused. On the one hand, he hierarchizes his feelings and accepts that the demon of control is the most important thing for him -for all its implications-. On the other hand, he is also aware that it is the only way Asa could return to his personality.

Nayuta keeps her promise and returns Asa to normal, also changing his memories so that he thinks that Denji never made it to his date.

Source: MangaPlus

Denji and Asa have mixed thoughts, thinking about how to receive each other’s actions, what they mean to each other and how much they really hurt and matter.

Towards the end of chapter 120 of Chainsaw Man a new character will appear before AsaWe don’t know what his intentions are, but it came at a moment of perfect vulnerability, since the girl thinks she was jilted and still has a whirlwind of feelings that she needs to rationalize. How will the demon of war receive this new character?

Among all the disastrous mix-ups and irreversible actions, the characters will not stop having psychological conflicts due to their insecurities, and it is great to hear the echoes through the action-packed pages.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: Who is Asa Mitaka and why is it so important

Chainsaw Man: A Retelling of the Main Story

Source: MangaPlus

How many times can we tell the same story in different settings? Unstoppable Tatsuki, he shows us how he can make all the girls Denji falls in love with want to kill him, and then die—among many other things, of course.

It does not stop imposing the plot vertebra and the link that restricts Denji from the beginning: Makima.

The events start again, but in different voices, and it’s amazing. Let’s see how long this resource that the mangaka handles so well lasts with the same splendor of Chainsaw Man.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.