Romantic dates are very interesting things, really, they are a coming and going of thoughts that carry some kind of dangerous strategy. In short, if the appointments of mortals are terrifying, those that happen between demons could be more chaotic and this is shown by the last chapter of sleeve of Chainsaw Man.

In chapter 118 of Chainsaw ManAsa and Denji made it out of the aquarium alive. In addition, Yoru, the demon of war, realized that he shares feelings with Asa, his carrier. In this way, he might have some kind of fondness for Denji.

Secondly, if he develops an interest in her, she could give him the power to weaponize it. However, we are still subject to that.

Towards the end of installment 118, the boys meet again to go on a date. However, this time they decide that they will watch a movie at Denji’s house. In chapter 119 of Chainsaw Man We will be able to see the young people discuss the rules of the home after starting to see the long-awaited film.

One of the rules, Denji warns, is that Asa shouldn’t flirt with him because his roommate is jealous. After this comment, Asa gets angry and makes it clear that she has no interest in him. Denji is shocked because he thought otherwise, from there he begins to ramble about why he might be indifferent to the girl.

However, at that moment Yoru takes control and pounces on him. This ends in a kiss that could prove deadly, as Nayuta, the demon of control, steps in at that precise moment and attacks without reservation.

Chapter 120 of CHainsaw Man It will bring a direct fight between the demon of control and the demon of war. It will probably also reveal the secrets of Asa and Denji who, without directly meaning it, have hidden their demonic connections. Let’s see what will happen to the relationship that was beginning to emerge.

Where to read the Chainsaw Man manga?

Through MangaPlus you can read the last three chapters of the manga for free, legally and in Spanish.

