Some devices are so special that they push the tester to his limits. Would we like to try out the top model among Husqvarna’s chainsaws? We did. The Swedish company has put all the modern technology it can get into the 592 XP, which is good and unfortunately also expensive. Even the competitors admit that it is one of the best you can buy in the 90 cubic centimeter class. For normal users, such a power bolt is of course completely oversized, and even the professional can get by in the local forests with equipment that is a size smaller. In order to get an impression, it was fortunate that a few oak trunks with a diameter of more than 60 centimeters were to be processed.