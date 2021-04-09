A municipal gardener managed to partially cut his throat whilst operating a chainsaw in the town of Arcos de la Frontera (Cádiz).

The emergency number 112 received a call just after 11.00h Wednesday morning from a passerby who had seen the accident take place on the Ponce de Leon Avenue where the man was working.

The emergency center despatched, the Civil Guard, the Local Police a team from the Critical Care and Emergency Unit (DCCU) as well as a helicopter, air ambulance belonging to the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES).

The 46-year-old man, who was flown to the Hospital Puerta del Mar in a stable, conscious state, had been working from a cherry-picker platform, cutting fronds from palm trees along the said avenue.

(News: Arcos dela Frontera, Cadiz, Andalucia)