In Sardinia, unlike the other Italian regions, the obligation of snow chains on board and gods winter tires is in force on the dates from December 1st to March 15th for the overall less cold weather.

However, the advice is to be careful and get well informed about the obligation to wear winter tires so as not to risk fines when passing through. on the roads of the provinces of Nuoro And Sassari.

Things to know about winter tyres!

Snow chains and winter tires are mandatory in Sardinia

The obligation to wear snow chains and winter tires in Sardinia concerns the state road 131 “Carlo Felice”, from km 137.900 to km 179.500among the provinces of Nuoro And Sassari, in the stretch of road that affects the municipalities of Borore, Macomer, Birori, Bortigali, Cossoine, Giave, Cheremule, Torralba and Bonannar.

A stretch of road in Sardinia completely covered in snow

(The opening photo is by Massimo Locci)

