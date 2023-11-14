In at your place included between November 15th and April 15th also in Molise the obligation to equip oneself is triggered snow chains on board or gods winter tires. L’snow protection devices are mandatory is in force on sections of the roads Molise more exposed to the risk of snow or training of ice.

The advice is to be careful and get well informed about the obligation to wear winter tires so as not to risk fines when passing through on the roads of the provinces of Isernia And Campobasso.

Snow chains and winter tires are obligatory in Molise, in the provinces of Isernia and Campobasso

state road 647dir/A “Fondo Valle del Biferno” from the municipality of Vinchiaturo (km 0.000) to the municipality of Colledanchise (km 3.900), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Vinchiaturo (km 0.000) to the municipality of Colledanchise (km 3.900), in the province of Campobasso; 6dir state road “Via Casilina” from the municipality of San Pietro (km 0.000) to the municipality of Venafro (km 11.830), in the provinces of Caserta and Isernia;

from the municipality of San Pietro (km 0.000) to the municipality of Venafro (km 11.830), in the provinces of Caserta and Isernia; state road 16 “Adriatica” from the municipality of Montenero di Bisaccia (km 524,600) to the municipality of Termoli (km 536,215) and from the municipality of Termoli (km 546,950) to the municipality of Campomarino (km 559,877), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Montenero di Bisaccia (km 524,600) to the municipality of Termoli (km 536,215) and from the municipality of Termoli (km 546,950) to the municipality of Campomarino (km 559,877), in the province of Campobasso; state road 17 “Of the Abruzzo Apennines and Appulo Sannitico” from the municipality of Castel di Sangro (AQ) (km 151.035) to the municipality of Isernia (km 176.400) and from the municipality of Isernia (km 179.035) to the municipality of Guardiaregia (CB) (km 214.725);

from the municipality of Castel di Sangro (AQ) (km 151.035) to the municipality of Isernia (km 176.400) and from the municipality of Isernia (km 179.035) to the municipality of Guardiaregia (CB) (km 214.725); state road 17var/A “Isernia – Castel di Sangro” from the municipality of Miranda (0.000 km) to the municipality of Rionero Sannitico (18.700 km), in the province of Isernia;

from the municipality of Miranda (0.000 km) to the municipality of Rionero Sannitico (18.700 km), in the province of Isernia; state road 85 “Venafrana” from the municipality of Sesto Campano (km 8,000) to the municipality of Isernia (km 44,220);

from the municipality of Sesto Campano (km 8,000) to the municipality of Isernia (km 44,220); state road 85var “Variant of Venafro” from the municipality of Venafro (0.200 km) to the municipality of Pozzilli (8.550 km), in the province of Isernia;

from the municipality of Venafro (0.200 km) to the municipality of Pozzilli (8.550 km), in the province of Isernia; state road 87 “Sannitica” from the municipality of Sepino (km 105,850) to the municipality of Campobasso (km 132,700), from the municipality of Ripalimosani (km 145,375) to the municipality of Sant’Elia a Pianisi (km 169,300) and from the municipality of Casacalenda (km 178,500) to the municipality of Termoli (km 221.188), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Sepino (km 105,850) to the municipality of Campobasso (km 132,700), from the municipality of Ripalimosani (km 145,375) to the municipality of Sant’Elia a Pianisi (km 169,300) and from the municipality of Casacalenda (km 178,500) to the municipality of Termoli (km 221.188), in the province of Campobasso; state road 87var “Falcionina” from the municipality of Sant’Elia a Pianisi (km 0.000) to the municipality of Casacalenda (km 7.871), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Sant’Elia a Pianisi (km 0.000) to the municipality of Casacalenda (km 7.871), in the province of Campobasso; state road 157 “Della Valle del Biferno” from the municipality of Lucito (km 0.000) to the municipality of Petacciato (km 69.987), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Lucito (km 0.000) to the municipality of Petacciato (km 69.987), in the province of Campobasso; state road 158 “Della Valle del Volturno” from the municipality of Pizzone (km 7,228) to the municipality of Montaquila (km 40,550), in the province of Isernia;

from the municipality of Pizzone (km 7,228) to the municipality of Montaquila (km 40,550), in the province of Isernia; state road 212 “Della Valle del Fortore” from the municipality of Riccia (km 49,670) to the municipality of Gambatesa (km 67,800) and from the municipality of Pietracatella (km 80,100) to the municipality of Sant’Elia a Pianisi (km 94,850), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Riccia (km 49,670) to the municipality of Gambatesa (km 67,800) and from the municipality of Pietracatella (km 80,100) to the municipality of Sant’Elia a Pianisi (km 94,850), in the province of Campobasso; state road 212bis “Santeliana” from km 0.000 to km 8.292, in the municipal area of ​​Sant’Elia a Pianisi, in the province of Campobasso;

from km 0.000 to km 8.292, in the municipal area of ​​Sant’Elia a Pianisi, in the province of Campobasso; state road 627 “Della Vandra” from the municipality of Colli a Volturno (62.130 km) to the municipality of Isernia (74.810 km);

from the municipality of Colli a Volturno (62.130 km) to the municipality of Isernia (74.810 km); state road 645 “Della Valle del Tappino” from the municipality of Campobasso (km 1,070) to the municipality of Gambatesa (km 29,808);

from the municipality of Campobasso (km 1,070) to the municipality of Gambatesa (km 29,808); state road 647 “Fondo Valle del Biferno” from the municipality of Bojano (km 0.000) to the municipality of Guglionesi (km 75.250), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Bojano (km 0.000) to the municipality of Guglionesi (km 75.250), in the province of Campobasso; state road 647dir/B “Fondo Valle del Biferno” from the municipality of Ripalimosani (km 5,240) to the municipality of Montagano (km 12,300), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Ripalimosani (km 5,240) to the municipality of Montagano (km 12,300), in the province of Campobasso; state road 650 “Fondo Valle Trigno” from the municipality of Isernia (km 0.000) to the municipality of Trivento (CB) (km 43.350);

from the municipality of Isernia (km 0.000) to the municipality of Trivento (CB) (km 43.350); state road 652 “Di Fondo Valle Sangro” from the municipality of Rocchetta al Volturno (IS) (km 0.000) to the municipality of Castel di Sangro (AQ) (km 13.300);

from the municipality of Rocchetta al Volturno (IS) (km 0.000) to the municipality of Castel di Sangro (AQ) (km 13.300); state road 709 “Termoli ring road” from km 0.000 to km 12.450, in the municipal area of ​​Termoli, in the province of Campobasso;

from km 0.000 to km 12.450, in the municipal area of ​​Termoli, in the province of Campobasso; state road 710 “Eastern ring road of Campobasso” from the municipality of Campobasso (km 0.000) to the municipality of Ripamolisani (km 7.600) in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Campobasso (km 0.000) to the municipality of Ripamolisani (km 7.600) in the province of Campobasso; state road 711 “Western ring road of Campobasso” from km 0.000 to km 2.440, in the municipal area of ​​Campobasso;

from km 0.000 to km 2.440, in the municipal area of ​​Campobasso; state road 747 “Fossaltina” from the municipality of Castropignano (km 0.000) to the municipality of Trivento (km 5.656), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Castropignano (km 0.000) to the municipality of Trivento (km 5.656), in the province of Campobasso; state road 748 “Di Kalene” from the municipality of Lupara (km 0.000) to the municipality of Casacalenda (km 9.847), in the province of Campobasso;

from the municipality of Lupara (km 0.000) to the municipality of Casacalenda (km 9.847), in the province of Campobasso; state road 751 “Fondo Valle del Rivolo” from the municipality of Campobasso (km 0.000) to the municipality of Castropignano (CB) (km 8.150).

Traffic ban on heavy vehicles Molise in winter

THE heavy vehicles (of mass greater than 7.5 tonnes) between 15 November and 15 April in Molise, as established by Anas, Local and Regional Authorities and Law Enforcement Agencies (during specific Operational Committees for Traffic established at the Prefecture of Campobasso), must comply with the No passing along the following road sections:

state road 16 “Adriatica” from km 524.600 to km 536.215 (from the regional border with Abruzzo to the municipality of Termoli) and from km 546.950 to km 559.877 (from the municipality of Termoli to the regional border with Puglia);

from km 524.600 to km 536.215 (from the regional border with Abruzzo to the municipality of Termoli) and from km 546.950 to km 559.877 (from the municipality of Termoli to the regional border with Puglia); state road 709 “Termoli ring road” from km 0.000 to km 12.450, in the municipal area of ​​Termoli, in the province of Campobasso;

from km 0.000 to km 12.450, in the municipal area of ​​Termoli, in the province of Campobasso; state road 158 “Della Valle del Volturno” from km 7.220 to km 27.600;

from km 7.220 to km 27.600; state road 652 “Di Fondo Valle Sangro” from km 0.000 to km 13.330;

from km 0.000 to km 13.330; state road 17 “Of the Abruzzo Apennines and Appulo Sannitico” from km 151.035 to km 175.100;

from km 151.035 to km 175.100; state road 17var/A “Isernia – Castel di Sangro” from km 0.000 to km 18.700.

Heavy vehicles are prohibited from transiting along some road sections in Molise

