On many roads in the Lazio from the November 15th to April 15th it is mandatory to have on board snow chains or winter tires. The legal obligation is in force on state roads and highways. The obligation applies on the motorway, on some sections of the state and provincial roads most exposed to the elements risk of snowfall or ice formation during the winter season. If you are thinking of going to Rome and transit on the roads of Lazio find out about the obligation to wear winter tires to avoid risking fines on the streets of provinces of Rome, Rieti, Viterbo, Latina, Frosinone.

Are winter tires compulsory in Rome?

Are winter tires mandatory in Rome? The answer is NO as long as you don’t leave the city because when you travel along the neighboring streets like Cassia (SS2), Flaminia (SS3), Salary (SS4), Tiburtina (SS5) and others, chains and tires are mandatory for a certain kilometer and you risk fines if you don’t have them. See the list below.

Snow chains and winter tires are mandatory on the motorways of Lazio

A24 Rome – Teramo motorway : from km 33,300 (Vicovaro – Mandela) to km 149,000 (Basciano – Villa Vomano): from 15 November 2019 to 15 April 2020;

: from km 33,300 (Vicovaro – Mandela) to km 149,000 (Basciano – Villa Vomano): from 15 November 2019 to 15 April 2020; A14 motorway between Porto Sant’Elpidio and Poggio Imperiale from 1 December 2019 to 15 April 2020;

and Poggio Imperiale from 1 December 2019 to 15 April 2020; A25 Rome – Pescara motorwayTorano junction – Pescara section: from km 73,671 (Torano directional junction) to km 196,000 (Pescara junction A14): from 15 November 2019 to 15 April 2020.

Winter tires and snow chains are obligatory from November 15th to April 15th

Snow chains and winter tires are mandatory on state roads in Lazio

State roads: SS 4 via Salaria, from km 97,000 to the regional border with the Marche; SS 17 of the Abruzzo Apennines, from Antrodoco to the regional border with Abruzzo.

The roads affected by the obligation of chains (or winter tires) in Lazio are:

SS2 “Via Cassia” from Nepi to Vetralla (km 41,400-km 61,900) from Vetralla to Viterbo (km 68,900-79,750) from Viterbo to Montefiascone (km 86,900-97,600) and from Montefiascone to Proceno (km 100,360-114,612);

from Nepi to Vetralla (km 41,400-km 61,900) from Vetralla to Viterbo (km 68,900-79,750) from Viterbo to Montefiascone (km 86,900-97,600) and from Montefiascone to Proceno (km 100,360-114,612); SS3 “Via Flaminia” from Morlupo to Magliano Sabina (km 28.980-67.340);

from Morlupo to Magliano Sabina (km 28.980-67.340); SS4 “Via Salaria” from Antrodoco to the regional border with the Marche (km 97,000-144,958);

from Antrodoco to the regional border with the Marche (km 97,000-144,958); SS17 “of the Abruzzo Apennines and Appulo Sannitico” from Antrodoco to the regional border with Abruzzo (km 0.000-12.250);

and Appulo Sannitico” from Antrodoco to the regional border with Abruzzo (km 0.000-12.250); SS578 “Salto Cicolana” from Rieti to Borgorose (km 0.000-49.571); NSA574 (ex Salto Cicolana) in Rieti;

from Rieti to Borgorose (km 0.000-49.571); NSA574 (ex Salto Cicolana) in Rieti; SS260 “Picente” from Amatrice to the regional border with Abruzzo (km 29.462-48.330);

from Amatrice to the regional border with Abruzzo (km 29.462-48.330); SS471 “of Leonessa” from Posta to Leonessa (km 15.785-38.630); SS5 “Via Tiburtina Valeria” from Tivoli to Carsoli (37,000-65,000);

from Posta to Leonessa (km 15.785-38.630); SS5 “Via Tiburtina Valeria” from Tivoli to Carsoli (37,000-65,000); SS6 “Via Casilina” from San Cesareo to Valmontone (km 30,300-40,880), from Valmontone to Colleferro (km 42,320-48,800), from Colleferro to Frosinone (km 51,000-82,020), from Torrice to Cassino (km 88,800-136,675) and from Cassino to San Vittore of Lazio (km 140.225-150.353);

from San Cesareo to Valmontone (km 30,300-40,880), from Valmontone to Colleferro (km 42,320-48,800), from Colleferro to Frosinone (km 51,000-82,020), from Torrice to Cassino (km 88,800-136,675) and from Cassino to San Vittore of Lazio (km 140.225-150.353); SS155 “of Fiuggi” from Frosinone to Alatri (km 2,100-3,050);

from Frosinone to Alatri (km 2,100-3,050); SS156 “of the Lepini Mountains” from Frosinone to Priverno (km 5,100-24,000);

from Frosinone to Priverno (km 5,100-24,000); SS214 “Maria and Isola Casamari” from Veroli to Castelliri (km 0-29,600);

from Veroli to Castelliri (km 0-29,600); SS749 “Sora-Cassino” from Sora to Cassino (km 21,400-34,800);

from Sora to Cassino (km 21,400-34,800); SS630 “Ausonia” in Cassino (km 0-2,850);

in Cassino (km 0-2,850); SS690 “Avezzano-Sora” from Sora to the regional border with Abruzzo (km 39,350-41,500).

Obligatory chains on the Tiburtina?

The stretch of the Tiburtina which falls in Lazio is not subject to the obligation which starts from km 65,000 in the locality of Oricola onwards towards Abruzzo.

Nokian WR SUV 4 winter tire

