Dhe most important message from the German Computer Game Award: Katrin Bauerfeind and Uke Bosse moderated well. That sounds banal, but it is worth a lot. Because for 15 years (that’s how long this prize has been awarded) the show was a cramp every time. Low point probably Ina Müller, who obviously knew absolutely nothing about video games in 2019. Or was it Barbara Schöneberger before that with her cliché jokes? (“Gamers are the ideal lovers. Don’t talk much and always have the shutters down.”) It’s all finally over. Perhaps the 15th German Computer Game Award was the first one that wasn’t embarrassing. Perhaps it took so long for a previously much-criticized industry to finally find itself.

The slightly worse news from the German Computer Game Award: This year it shows again that Germany is not an exciting games country. We may be one of the top ten gaming nations, but only as consumers. Germans spend almost ten billion euros a year on video games. But only around four percent of this turnover goes to German companies. Big games come from the USA, Canada, Japan and now also from Poland.

Alone against 100 million dollars

Out on the streets of Berlin, the advertisements for the big games of these days are placarded: “Star Wars Jedi Survivor”, in which you fight on the side of the republic, or “Hogwarts Legacy”, which takes place in the Harry Potter universe, but in a time before the novels. Games made by huge teams, for months, often with budgets up to $100 million.

And inside in the hall on the Spree, at the German Computer Game Prize (DCP), a game that one man programmed all by himself wins. Matthias Linda worked on “Chained Echoes” for seven years. His game is in the style of the Japanese role-playing games of the nineties, it is similar to the classic “Final Fantasy VI”. It’s funny, it plays with layers of narration, its story is complex, a really nice game. But you couldn’t write a game on today’s level of technology alone.

A prize for the best German games can only use the publications that are there. And there is only what can thrive here. German games funding has just been stopped, for the second time since autumn 2022. The funding amount of 70 million euros was already used up at the beginning of May. Since then, the Ministry of Economics has not accepted any more applications. Maybe German game companies should just hope that good ideas always come to them right at the beginning of the year? Economic Secretary Michael Kellner was even there, awarded the main prize and promised flowery that the funding would be reorganized. A concrete plan sounds different.



Paintbucket Games won the Best Studio award for Beholder 3

Image: Paintbucket Games



However, the total of 800,000 euros that are awarded in 15 categories at the DCP are also a certain amount of support. The best German game is the most important, there are also bizarre categories such as “Best Expert Game”; “Best International Game” is the only category that includes big names. Sony Interactive’s God of War Ragnarok won there. However, the prize is the only one not endowed. “You don’t give FC Bayern a corner flag,” said Katrin Bauerfeind, and that may be true. But then you could also give yourself the whole section. It was probably only introduced so that something common knowledge would be mentioned at all that evening.







spies like us

Paintbucket Games from Berlin is “Studio of the Year”, and rightly so. The small company has already released some unusual games, for example about the resistance in Nazi Germany or the legal investigation of the crimes of the Second World War. In their new game “Beholder 3” you have to spy on your neighbors for a totalitarian state. The bad conscience arises by itself, also because your own family doesn’t know anything about it.

The indie game “Signalis” from the Hamburg company Rose Engine was awarded “Best Debut”. A sci-fi cyberpunk horror, very atmospheric, in a minimalist, slightly expressive graphics. The topic here is also about totalitarianism – only in a future shaped by clones, androids and surveillance. The game also has great sound, which is why it won the Best Audio Design award.

“Beholder 3”, “Signalis” and “Chained Echoes” were also the three nominees for the best German game – and they all deserved it equally. They are all based on witty ideas and have already gained some popularity within their respective genre communities, sometimes also abroad.







They just look like the games world stopped a good twenty years ago. Germany may therefore go down in history as the great retro games nation. No doubt: there are interesting games from Germany. Just nothing that could compete internationally with the big ones.